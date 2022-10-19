abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on December 20th

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance

abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 235.30 ($2.84) on Wednesday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 231 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market cap of £369.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.49.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

