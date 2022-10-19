Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Sprague Resources stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.