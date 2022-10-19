Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$154.42 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.