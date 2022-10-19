Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 115.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.4%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BRMK opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $714.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.97. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 147.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

