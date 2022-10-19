Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter.

