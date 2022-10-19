Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.93 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Orchid has a market cap of $64.42 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,236.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00054807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09282053 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $8,080,725.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

