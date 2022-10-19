Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.50 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.66.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$529.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.30.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

