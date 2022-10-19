Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$313.08 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Desjardins reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

