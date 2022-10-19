Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

TPZ opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

