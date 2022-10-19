The Sandbox Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003934 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $23.51 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
