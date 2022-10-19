Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $413.28 million and $3.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 300,575,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,086,885 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

