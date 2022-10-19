Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00007207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $413.28 million and $3.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 300,575,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,086,885 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.