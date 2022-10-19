Tokocrypto Achieves Market Cap of $116.04 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $116.04 million and approximately $389,928.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

