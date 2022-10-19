Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $942.36 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $942.36 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019640 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.