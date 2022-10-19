Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $514.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00273363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00134567 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,656,264 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

