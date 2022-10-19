Elrond (EGLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.64 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $19.64 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $56.14 or 0.00291861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577,104 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.