API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00008306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $99.03 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

