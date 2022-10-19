Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.