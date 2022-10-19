DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

