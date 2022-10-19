Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
