Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

