Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Hits $37.91 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $337,608.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.
About Band Protocol
Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.
Band Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.