MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $46.16 million and approximately $402,130.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

