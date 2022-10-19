Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $4.18 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00021741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.95 million and approximately $34.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,236.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00054807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005112 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.13964377 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $35,668,482.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

