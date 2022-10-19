Golden Goose 24 Hour Volume Hits $333.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $82,936.21 and $333.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

