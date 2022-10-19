DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $4.56 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00023706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $145.31 million and approximately $949,868.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,864,593 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.5101871 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $860,951.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

