Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.
