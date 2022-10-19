freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.73 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

