Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.15

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
