Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
