Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDROW opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

