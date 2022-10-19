Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.70

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

