CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.13

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

About CyberAgent

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.