Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

