Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDRO stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRO. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

