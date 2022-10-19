Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 5.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 39.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Citigroup raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

