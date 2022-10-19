Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 648 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

