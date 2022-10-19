Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,418 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $12,825,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $425,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.83 and a 52-week high of $93.64.

