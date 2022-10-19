Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,819 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 136,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

