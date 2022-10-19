Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $20,194,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

