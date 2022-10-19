Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after acquiring an additional 728,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Sysco Stock Up 1.9 %

Sysco stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.