Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.87 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

