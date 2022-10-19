Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,034 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

