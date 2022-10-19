Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,341 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

