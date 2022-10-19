Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after buying an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 317,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.