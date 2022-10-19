51,300 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 133,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 221.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 42,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

