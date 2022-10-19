Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AWK opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

