Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,889 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

