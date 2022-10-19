Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ITW opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.