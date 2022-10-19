Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1,051.0% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HEGD stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

